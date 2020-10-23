CORONAVIRUS IN MD
712 New Cases Reported, Hospitalizations Flat
Menu
Sports
Latest
Ravens
Orioles
Maryland
Local NCAA
Odds
NFL
News
Weather
Purple Connection
Health
Morning Edition
News
Maryland News
Baltimore News
Local News
Anne Arundel County
Baltimore City
Baltimore County
Carroll County
Harford County
Howard County
HealthWatch
Watch + Listen
Only CBS
Latest News
Mayor Jack Young Approves Plan Allowing Fans At M&T Bank Stadium For Ravens-Steelers Game
The next time the Baltimore Ravens take to the field for a home game, they'll be able to have fans in the stands.
Baltimore City Police Officer Donald Hildebrant Arrested, Charged With Sexually Assaulting Minor
A Baltimore City Police Department officer has been arrested and charged with sexually assaulting a minor.
Videos
News
Video
All Videos
News
Weather
Purple Connection
Health
Morning Edition
WJZ On Demand Video
News
Weather
Sports
All Sports
Latest
Ravens
Orioles
Maryland
Local NCAA
Odds
NFL
Featured Sports
Mayor Jack Young Approves Plan Allowing Fans At M&T Bank Stadium For Ravens-Steelers Game
The next time the Baltimore Ravens take to the field for a home game, they'll be able to have fans in the stands.
Fantasy Football Start Or Sit Week 7: Chargers QB Justin Herbert 'Going To Light Up' Jaguars Defense Says CBS Sports' Jamey Eisenberg
Chargers rookie Justin Herbert has had 23 or more fantasy points in three of his four starts thus far. Jamey Eisenberg expects that to continue this weekend.
49ers-Patriots Preview: Can San Francisco Continue Momentum Against New England Team Looking To Rebound?
The 49ers are coming off a solid win, while the Patriots are coming off an ugly loss. Both teams need a win to keep pace in tough divisions.
Washington's Ron Rivera On Verge Of Final Cancer Treatment
Washington coach Ron Rivera will have his last treatment for a form of skin cancer Monday, two months after being diagnosed.
Weather
Weather Links
Weather Maps
Maryland School Closings
Weather Blog
Latest Videos
Bob Turk Has An Updated Look At Your Forecast
Bob Turk Has An Updated Look At Your Forecast
13 minutes ago
Bob Turk Has An Updated Look At Your Forecast
Bob Turk Has An Updated Look At Your Forecast
5 hours ago
Weather Stories
Maryland Weather: Dense Fog Advisory Friday Causes School Delays
A dense fog advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. for much of Maryland.
Fall Foliage Report: Leaves Nearing Peak North Of Baltimore, Though City Still At Midpoint
Looking to do some leaf-peeping? You don't have to go far!
Best Of
Latest Headlines
H&S Bakery Opening 'Kneads Bakeshop' In Harbor East
There will soon be a new one-stop-shop for all your bakery "kneads" in Harbor East. H&S Bakery is opening a new, artisan bakery and cafe called Kneads Bakeshop.
'Our Joyful Noise' Spreads Music To Underserved Baltimore Communities
A local organization is making sure the underserved and forgotten Baltimore communities stay connected with live music.
Annapolis Native Travis Pastrana Jumps Car Over Ego Alley As Boat Passes Below
Annapolis native and X Games competitor Travis Pastrana jumped a car over Ego Alley at City Dock on Thursday.
Towson Couple Honors Son, Bring Laughs To Children With Cancer Through Farting Stuffed Animals
To carry on Andrew's love of laughter and jokes, his parents started "Andrew's Laughing Gas" in January. It's a charity that provides these gassy stuffed animals to any child battling cancer.
Fall Foliage Report: Leaves Nearing Peak North Of Baltimore, Though City Still At Midpoint
Looking to do some leaf-peeping? You don't have to go far!
Fluid Movement Cheers On Voters At Baltimore Ballot Drop Boxes
When voters at selection locations across Baltimore drop off their ballots, they'll be greeted by a cheering section- Fluid Movement.
Contests & More
Station Info
Advertise
WJZ 13
Travel
'We're Next' | BWI Workers Fear Layoffs As Trump Flip Flops On COVID-19 Relief Bill For Airlines, Stimulus Checks
President Donald Trump is urging Congress to pass COVID-19 relief for airlines and stimulus checks after calling off negotiations on a relief package via Twitter Tuesday.
Airline Industry Left In Limbo As Federal Aid Runs Out
President Donald Trump is urging Congress to pass coronavirus aid for airlines and stimulus checks after calling off negotiations on a relief package via Twitter on Tuesday.
Contests
Brigance Brigade | 2020 Celebration of Champions Virtual Gala
Fight ALS with WJZ and the Brigance Brigade
Linh Bui Wins The Undeniably Dairy Shake-Off As Part Of Virtual Maryland State Fair
This year the Maryland State Fair was cancelled due to coronavirus concerns, but that doesn't mean you can't have fun virtually.
More
CBS Entertainment
WJZ 13
On Air
On Air
Schedule:
11:00 PM
WJZ News @11PM
11:35 PM
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
12:37 AM
The Late Late Show with James Corden
01:37 AM
Your Move with Andy Stanley
02:07 AM
Paid Program
View All Programs
It’s Academic: October 10, 2020
By
CBS Baltimore Staff
October 23, 2020 at 10:28 pm
Filed Under:
It's Academic
Severn School:455
Patterson Mill: 405
Catoctin High School: 385
CBS
Baltimore Staff
More from
CBS Baltimore Staff
Comments
Leave a Reply
Cancel reply