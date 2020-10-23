BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A local organization is making sure the underserved and forgotten Baltimore communities stay connected with live music.

“Our Joyful Noise” says music is not going anywhere. Not only the musicians but also the audience that shares the musical moments together call it life-changing.

“It expresses so much of what can’t be expressed in words,” the group’s executive director, Maria Lambros, said.

That expression can be healing, she added.

“Those deep emotional meanings… they touch people and they can make a difference in how one feels about life and how one feels about one’s own situation,” she said.

That universal bond inspired Lambrose to start the group.

“It can bring hope, it can bring joy, it can bring beauty, especially if you’re in a situation where you don’t have a lot of beauty like in a prison, that means so much to people,” she said.

Lambrose and the group bring ongoing live concerts directly to five different venues in Baltimore facing challenging situations, from a women’s prison to families living with autism and a therapeutic treatment program for homeless veterans at the Baltimore Station.

“Music has its power, whether it’s a guy tapping his foot, whether it’s clapping or singing or whether it’s dancing, it can change someone’s entire day,” said Todd Troester, the development manager at the Baltimore Station.

In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic during which outdoor programming for the Baltimore Station has been canceled, organizers said having the group’s healing music therapy has been a silver lining.

“Our Joyful Noise has really become a staple of the Baltimore station,” Troester said. “It’s not only a special treat, but it becomes a part of their therapy.”

The group’s vision is a world in which all people, regardless of economic situation, disability challenge or circumstance, have easy access to live music.

“Art doesn’t die, art saves lives, and our mission right now is to keep that music going as best as we can for our Baltimore community,” Lambrose said.

To learn more about the organization, click here.