BALTIMORE — Police in Baltimore are investigating after at least two people were killed and five others were injured in separate shootings across the city overnight.

The first shooting happened around 9:10 p.m. in the 3600 block of 9th Street.

Officers who responded to the scene found a 31-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds to the body and leg. The victim was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injures.

A short time later, officers were called to an area hospital for a report of a walk-in shooting victim.

Investigators learned that the victim was also injured along 9th street.

The second shooting happened around 9:41 p.m. in the 1600 block of Cypress Street.

Officers who responded to the scene found a 28-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Central District officers were also called around 10 p.m. to an area hospital for a report of two walk-in shooting victims.

Responding officers arrived at the hospital and found the two victims being treated for gunshot wounds.

It is not yet clear where the victims were shot.

A man was also killed in a shooting in north Baltimore just before 11:30 p.m.

Officers were patrolling the York Road corridor when they heard gunfire in the area.

Officers began canvassing the area and found an unresponsive, unidentified man suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead by medics at the scene.

Homicide detectives were summoned and assumed control of the investigation.

A 21-year-old woman was also injured in a shooting overnight in east Baltimore.

Police were called around 4:41 a.m. to the 1500 block of E. Madison Street for a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to her leg. She was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injures.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Homicide detectives, at 410-396-2100. Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.