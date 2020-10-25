WESTMINSTER, MD (WJZ)– Police in Westminster were called to the intersection of South Bishop Street and Carroll View Avenue around 9:24p.m. Friday night for a report of a fight in the street.
The people involved in the fight left the scene before police arrived but a short time later officers located an adult male with facial injuries driving on Bishop Street.
This person told police he had driven a victim who injured during the fight to the Carroll Hospital Center.
The victim, who had a stab wound to the chest, was flown from the Carroll Hospital Center to the R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore where he later died from his injuries.
Police have identified the victim as 23-year-old Devin G. Raney of Baltimore County.
A preliminary investigation of the incident has revealed that a dispute between neighbors occurred and eventually became physical in nature.
There have been no arrest so far in this fatal stabbing and police are asking anyone with information to contact Lt. Jeffery Schuster of the Westminster Police Department at 410-848-4646.
