BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Early voting is underway in Maryland and the American Civil Liberties Union has opened a hotline for voters to ask questions or report issues at the polls.
The Election Protection Campaign’s hotline will be open through 8 p.m. on Election Day.
On-call volunteers will be available to investigate serious problems reported at polls in Baltimore City and counties around the state.
The ACLU has been working in partnership with the Everyone Votes coalition to expand options for voters during the 2020 primary and general elections.
They also are working with Expand the Ballot, Expand the Vote coalition to provide ballot access to thousands of Marylanders who are being detained pre-trail or are incarcerated on a non-felony.
The hotline number is 443-399-3229.
You can learn about their efforts at https://aclu-md.org/voting