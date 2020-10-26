Comments
ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County voters brought it to the polls Monday, breaking a first day turnout record.
After just six and a half hours of voting, 8,450 voters have cast their ballots in the county for 2020.
AACo has a New Voting Record. Keep it up! #mdvotes @md_sbe pic.twitter.com/5jUr15qQJw
— Anne Arundel BOE (@annearundelboe) October 26, 2020
That’s compared to 8,357 who voted early on the first day of early in-person voting in 2018.
The polls will remain open until 8 p.m. Monday. Early in-person voting will continue until November 2.
If you’re looking for a specific early polling center in your area, check out the full list here.