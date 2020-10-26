CORONAVIRUS IN MDICU Beds Climb, Positivity Rate Increases
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Anne Arundel County, early in-person voting, Elections 2020, politics, Voting

ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County voters brought it to the polls Monday, breaking a first day turnout record.

After just six and a half hours of voting, 8,450 voters have cast their ballots in the county for 2020.

That’s compared to 8,357 who voted early on the first day of early in-person voting in 2018.

The polls will remain open until 8 p.m. Monday. Early in-person voting will continue until November 2. 

If you’re looking for a specific early polling center in your area, check out the full list here.

