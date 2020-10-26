OCEAN CITY, Md. (WJZ) — The U.S. Coast Guard and Delaware officials continue to clean up an oil spill in the Atlantic Ocean, and a crew in Maryland is on the lookout for possible impacts in Ocean City.
In a news release, the Coast Guard said oil patties first washed up on Broadkill Beach in Delaware last Monday. By Sunday, crews had cleaned up 55 tons, enough to fill four construction dumpsters.
A number of beaches in Delaware, including Lewes and Dewey Beach, have been closed after oil washed up on shore.
Globs of oil have been reported from as far north as Bowers Beach to Fenwick Island, just across the state line from Ocean City, Maryland, the Coast Guard said.
The oil’s proximity to Maryland prompted an emergency response program team from the Maryland Department of the Environment to head to Ocean City to “coordinate with the established unified command consisting of the Coast Guard and Delaware (Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control) and with local officials in Ocean City,” department spokesperson Jay Apperson said.
So far, the cause of the spill has not been identified.