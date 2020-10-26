CORONAVIRUS IN MDICU Beds Climb, Positivity Rate Increases
By CBS Baltimore Staff
GLEN BURNIE, MD. (WJZ) — A 55-year-old woman is dead after she was struck by a car in Glen Burnie Saturday evening.

A Blue Chevrolet Colorado was driving westbound on Furnace Branch Road E. approaching the intersection with Langley Road N. when it struck a pedestrian, Joann Elizabeth Yeats, of Glen Burnie.

She was pronounced dead at the scene by the fire department.

The driver stayed at the scene and was not injured, police said.

Police said pedestrian error is the primary cause of this crash, though it is under investigation.

 

 

