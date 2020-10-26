LOTHIAN, MD. (WJZ) — A man is dead and a woman is injured after a crash in Lothian on Saturday.
Police said a 2013 Honda Accord was driving on Mount Zion Marlboro Road west of Greenock Road at around 10:33 p.m. when it passed a 2007 Nissan truck at a high rate of speed. At the same time, a third vehicle was driving in the opposite direction. The Honda went back into its lane to avoid the third car, sideswiping the Nissan.
The Honda didn’t stop after the collision and kept going on Mount Zion Marlboro Road quickly.
The Honda was found by the Nissan driver around 1.5 miles away, resting partially off the roadway at Fiorenza Drive. Police learned the driver of the Honda lost control of the car after cresting a hill on an “S” curve. It crossed into the eastbound lane and rotated counterclockwise, striking a telephone pole. It then went back into the westbound lane where it came to rest.
The driver of the Honda was pronounced dead at the scene, identified as 42-year-old Deron Iasiah Fell, of Upper Marlboro. A passenger in the Honda, a 37-year-old woman, was taken to Prince George’s Trauma Center in stable condition.
Police believe that excessive speed and failure to maintain control of the Honda are the primary causes of this crash. It’s under investigation.