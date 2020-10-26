BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police are investigating a shooting that killed one man in southwest Baltimore earlier Monday.
An officer on foot patrol was in the area of Bloomingdale Avenue at W. North Avenue at around 11:33 a.m. when he heard gunfire.
The officer responded to the 1800 block of Bloomingdale Avenue where he found a 37-year-old man who had been shot. He was conscious and breathing in the parking lot of the Crown Gas Station.
The victim was taken to Shock Trauma where he died shortly after.
Homicide detectives responded out and assumed control of the investigation. Detectives are asking anyone with information about this murder to call (410) 396-2100.
Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call the Metro Crime Stoppers’ hotline at 1-866-7lockup