WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJZ) — The Washington Football Team earned their second win of the season on Sunday, 25-3 over the Dallas Cowboys. For head coach Ron Rivera, Monday brought another victory of an even more important kind.

The 58-year-old Rivera finished his final round of cancer treatments on Monday morning leading to the a celebration for the coach, ringing the bell at the Inova Schar Cancer Institute in Fairfax, Virginia.

It's a different kind of Victory Monday 💛#RiveraStrong pic.twitter.com/tgiZgOpBGC — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) October 26, 2020

Rivera was diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma in late August of this year. He continued coaching through the cancer treatments, telling ESPN that his doctors encouraged him to do so.

“I’m planning to go on coaching,” Rivera told Adam Schefter. “Doctors encouraged me to do it too. They said, ‘If you feel strongly, do it. Don’t slow down, do your physical activities.’ But everyone keeps telling me by week three or four, you’ll start feeling it.”

The organization tweeted out the video of Rivera ringing the bell as well as a photo of the coach thanking his doctors and staff.

.@RiverboatRonHC finished his last round of cancer treatment today @InovaSchar! Thank you to all the healthcare workers and staff @InovaHealth! pic.twitter.com/hS3unADIr7 — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) October 26, 2020

Rivera has been wearing a “Rivera Strong” t-shirt on the sidelines this season as a nod to his fight against cancer. The Washington Football Team, now with two wins under their belt this season, sits just a half game back in the NFC East division behind the Philadelphia Eagles.