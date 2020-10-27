CORONAVIRUS IN MDNearly 900 Cases Reported, Highest Daily Increase Since August
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Early Voting, Election 2020, Local TV, Maryland, Talkers, Voting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After a record-breaking day, early voting continues in Maryland Tuesday.

More than 161,000 Marylanders cast their ballots on the state’s first day of early in-person voting on Monday, breaking the state’s previous single-day record of 143,494 in 2016. Nearly 1,000 people registered at the polls Monday.

‘So Far, So Good’: More Than 161K Early In-Person Votes Cast Monday, Breaking Record, State Reports

Experts are predicting unusually high turnout this year, especially among young voters. Officials are encouraging people to vote early and at off-peak times to limit crowds and wait times.

More than 11,000 people cast their ballots in Baltimore. City Elections Director Armstead Jones said things were “so far, so good.” Another 18,000 voted at 11 sites across Baltimore County, including at the Woodlawn Community Center.

GAITHERSBURG, MARYLAND – OCTOBER 26: Maryland residents wait in line to vote at the Bohrer Park Activity Center on October 26, 2020 in Gaithersburg, Maryland. Today marks the first day of early in-person voting in the state of Maryland. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Lines were reported at polling locations, some waited up to three hours.

“I am 74 years old and I have always voted in person,” Marcia Hicks explained to WJZ, adding she felt voting in-person was more secure.

Gov. Larry Hogan and election officials are encouraging people to cast their ballots early and go on off-peak times between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Polls will be open for early voting from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. through Nov. 2. Election Day is on Nov. 3.

 

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply