BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After a record-breaking day, early voting continues in Maryland Tuesday.
More than 161,000 Marylanders cast their ballots on the state’s first day of early in-person voting on Monday, breaking the state’s previous single-day record of 143,494 in 2016. Nearly 1,000 people registered at the polls Monday.
Experts are predicting unusually high turnout this year, especially among young voters. Officials are encouraging people to vote early and at off-peak times to limit crowds and wait times.
More than 11,000 people cast their ballots in Baltimore. City Elections Director Armstead Jones said things were “so far, so good.” Another 18,000 voted at 11 sites across Baltimore County, including at the Woodlawn Community Center.
Lines were reported at polling locations, some waited up to three hours.
“I am 74 years old and I have always voted in person,” Marcia Hicks explained to WJZ, adding she felt voting in-person was more secure.
Gov. Larry Hogan and election officials are encouraging people to cast their ballots early and go on off-peak times between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Polls will be open for early voting from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. through Nov. 2. Election Day is on Nov. 3.