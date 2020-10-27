TOWSON, MD. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Public Library is offering computer sessions by appointment only starting November 4.
Computer appointments will be available during current curbside service hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.
All appointments are one hour long and customers can only make one appointment a day.
Customers will be able to schedule appointments up to 48 hours in advance, beginning on Monday, November 2 by calling the branch of their choice or completing the reservation form HERE (form will go live on Monday morning).
Visitors ages 5+ will be required to wear masks, and if they do not have one they will be provided with one, the library system said. Computer stations will be sanitized between appointments.
