By CBS Baltimore Staff
BLADENSBURG, Md. (WJZ) — Nearly two dozen people are without a home after a car crashed into a condominium building in Prince George’s County.

It happened early Tuesday morning in Bladensburg at the complex on Newton Street.

Photo Credit: Prince George’s County Fire Department.

Fortunately, the condo that was directly hit by the car was empty.

The driver was taken to the hospital for minor injuries, but no one else was hurt.

Emergency crews were able to evacuate the building safely, but have condemned it due to the damage.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

