BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police in Baltimore are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 12-year-old girl.
Jazarah Crump was last seen Tuesday in the 3300 block of Shannon Drive.
She was last seen wearing a denim jacket, olive-colored tank top, blue jeans and black boots with fur trim.
Family and friends are concerned about Jazarah’s well-being.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Jazarah Crump is urged to contact the Baltimore Police Department’s Missing Person Unit at, 443-984-7385 or simply dial 911.