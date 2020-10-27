CORONAVIRUS IN MDNearly 900 Cases Reported, Highest Daily Increase Since August
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police in Baltimore are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 12-year-old girl.

Jazarah Crump was last seen Tuesday in the 3300 block of Shannon Drive.

Jazarah Crump (Photo Credit Baltimore Police Department).

She was last seen wearing a denim jacket, olive-colored tank top, blue jeans and black boots with fur trim.

Family and friends are concerned about Jazarah’s well-being.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Jazarah Crump is urged to contact the Baltimore Police Department’s Missing Person Unit at, 443-984-7385 or simply dial 911.

