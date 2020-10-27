Maryland Voter Arrested After Refusing To Wear Mask At Polling Location In Harford County, Police Say A Maryland man was arrested Monday for trespassing after he refused to wear a mask at a polling place in Harford County, police say.

Wisconsin And Maryland Have Similar Populations, But COVID-19 Cases Are 6X Higher In One StateFor the first time since September, Maryland's daily coronavirus count grew by nearly 900 cases. Hospitalizations have also ticked up by 17% over the last two weeks and the ICU levels are up 2.94%. But in hard-hit Wisconsin, their COVID-19 case count is almost six times higher.