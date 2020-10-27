ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — A former Anne Arundel County Police officer was sentenced Tuesday to 50 years in federal prison for sexually abusing his two step-granddaughters.
Juan T. Torres, 64, of Annapolis, had worked in the Crime Exploitation Unit investigating the same types of crimes he was later convicted of committing against his own family members. He left the force in 2000.
Torres entered a guilty plea on July 24, 2020, to two counts of sex abuse of a minor, two counts of second-degree sex offense and one count of continuing course of conduct with a child victim.
On August 17, 2019, one of the victims met with an Anne Arundel County Police detective where she stated that her grandfather had been sexually abusing her from the age of three until her junior year of high school.
The second victim told an Anne Arundel County Police detective that between the age of three and 14, she had been sexually abused by her step-grandfather,
The victims reported abuse that spanned more than 10 years of their lives.