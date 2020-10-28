CORONAVIRUS IN MDHospitalizations Over 500, Highest Since August
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Candy Land, Food Network, Holiday Baking Championship, Local TV, Maryland News, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two Marylanders will be appearing on Food Network shows this November.

Aubrey Shaffner, of Baltimore, will be appearing on Holiday Baking Championship. The show is set to premiere on November 2 at 9 p.m.

Twelve of the best bakers in America will be competing for $25,000 and the title of Holiday Baking Champion.

Duff Goldman will also be on the show as a judge.

Alexis Nicole, of Ellicott City, will be appearing on Candy Land. The show is set to premiere on November 15 at 9 p.m.

Teams will be challenged to create confectionery showpieces using different flavors and unique ingredients every step of the way.

The winning team will earn a grand prize of $25,000.

CBS Baltimore Staff

