BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two Marylanders will be appearing on Food Network shows this November.
Aubrey Shaffner, of Baltimore, will be appearing on Holiday Baking Championship. The show is set to premiere on November 2 at 9 p.m.
Twelve of the best bakers in America will be competing for $25,000 and the title of Holiday Baking Champion.
Duff Goldman will also be on the show as a judge.
Alexis Nicole, of Ellicott City, will be appearing on Candy Land. The show is set to premiere on November 15 at 9 p.m.
Teams will be challenged to create confectionery showpieces using different flavors and unique ingredients every step of the way.
The winning team will earn a grand prize of $25,000.