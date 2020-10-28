BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Just one day after discovering hashish concealed inside seashells, Customs and Border Protection agriculture specialists at BWI discovered more hashish concealed inside a bag of lemongrass in an air cargo shipment from Nigeria.
CBP agriculture specialists examined the shipment, manifested as clothes and crayfish on September 30.
Officers field-tested the substance, which proved positive for the properties of hashish. The hashish weighed about 35 grams.
The parcel was destined for an address in Baltimore County, Maryland.
In addition, CBP agriculture specialists found prohibited wood chips, melon seeds, chicken seasoning and tetrapleura pods, which is a seed that produces a flowering plant in the pea family native to Western Africa.
Authorities have made no arrests. An investigation continues.