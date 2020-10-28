CORONAVIRUS IN MDHospitalizations Over 500, Highest Since August
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, BWI Airport, CBP, Local TV, Maryland News, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Just one day after discovering hashish concealed inside seashells, Customs and Border Protection agriculture specialists at BWI discovered more hashish concealed inside a bag of lemongrass in an air cargo shipment from Nigeria.

Customs and Border Protection agriculture specialists discovered about 35 grams of Nigerian hashish concealed inside a bundle of lemongrass in air cargo at BWI Airport on September 30. This was CBP’s second seizure of hashish from Nigeria in two days. (Photo Credit: CBP)

CBP agriculture specialists examined the shipment, manifested as clothes and crayfish on September 30.

Officers field-tested the substance, which proved positive for the properties of hashish. The hashish weighed about 35 grams.

The parcel was destined for an address in Baltimore County, Maryland.

In addition, CBP agriculture specialists found prohibited wood chips, melon seeds, chicken seasoning and tetrapleura pods, which is a seed that produces a flowering plant in the pea family native to Western Africa.

Authorities have made no arrests. An investigation continues.

CBS Baltimore Staff

