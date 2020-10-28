MCHENRY, Md. (WJZ) – A search is ongoing for a missing West Virginia man after his vehicle was located in Garrett County last Thursday, according to the Maryland State Police.

The missing individual is identified as Hassan “AJ” Aino, 22, of Morgantown, West Virginia.

Police have not yet provided a picture of Aino.

On October 22, the Maryland State Police McHenry Barrack received a call from a hunter who reported an abandoned vehicle with a broken driver’s side window parked in a large pull off area at the intersection of Lower New Germany Road and Avilton Lonaconing Road.

A check of the vehicle registration identified the owner as Aino.

The vehicle, a 2019 Subaru Impreza, had not been reported stolen nor was it flagged for any reason.

On October 25, a trooper from the McHenry Barrack was able to make contact with Aino’s sister and father in Morgantown.

The trooper recommended a missing persons report be filed for Aino. The father said he was going to the Morgantown City Police Department to file a missing persons report.

Maryland State Police later followed up with the Morgantown City Police Department to ensure the missing persons report had been completed.

Due to information received during the investigation, police from Morgantown City Police Department requested a search of the wooded area near where the abandoned vehicle was found.

On October 27, a thorough search of the area was conducted by Maryland State Police from the Criminal Enforcement Division, K-9 Unit and McHenry Barrack, personnel from Garrett County Emergency Management, and officers from Natural Resources Police. Nothing suspicious was uncovered during the search.

Another search was conducted Wednesday. The six-hour search was conducted by personnel from the Maryland State Police Mobile Field Force, Maryland State Police K-9 and ATV Units, four cadaver dogs from Chesapeake Search and Rescue, ATV units from the Natural Resources Police, Garrett County Emergency Management personnel and volunteers from local fire departments.

Over 200-man hours between the two search days resulted in negative findings.

Maryland State Police from the McHenry Barrack will continue to assist the Morgantown Police Department as new information and leads develop. As the investigation continues, callers with information relevant to Aino’s whereabouts are urged to contact the Morgantown Detective Unit at 304-284-7454 or the Maryland State Police McHenry Barrack at 301-387-1101.