BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Department of Health announced Wednesday awards for more than $50 million in new grant funding to combat opioid crisis in local communities.
The funding will go toward advancing substance use disorder treatment, prevention and recovery support initiatives in communities statewide through the State Opioid Response (SOR) II grant.
“As we see opioid and other substance use-related deaths on the rise again in Maryland, we need to once again meet this crisis head-on,” MDH Secretary Robert Neall said. “This funding will help ensure access to local, life-saving, evidence-based treatment and programs that will help more Marylanders get onto the path to recovery.”
SOR II funding is effective through September 29, 2022, and extends SOR I objectives by addressing stimulant use disorders — including cocaine and methamphetamines – in addition to opioid use disorders.