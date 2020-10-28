BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Ravens-Steelers matchup Sunday brings together two of the top defenses in the NFL.

For most of the 25-year rivalry between the two teams, hard-hitting defenses have been the mark of these games.

This year, the Ravens bring something new to the old rivalry.

Pash rusher Yannick Ngakoue was on the practice field in Owings Mills Wednesday for the first time as a Raven.

Ngakoue was acquired from the Minnesota Vikings in a trade last week while the Ravens were on their bye. He’ll be ready to go when the Ravens take on the Steelers.

“This game always comes down to defense,” Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith said. “This is one of those physical, heavyweight fights that usually comes down to the defense that plays better. They have one of the best ones in the NFL right now.”

Notable absences from Wednesday’s practice: running back Mark Ingram II is still out with an ankle injury that he suffered in the game at Philadelphia before the bye. Marlon Humphrey [illness] and Calais Campbell [NIR] were also absent.

You can catch Sunday’s showdown with the Steelers at 1 p.m. right here on WJZ.