Orioles Agree To Minor League Contract Terms With Ryan Ripken, Son Of Cal Ripken Jr.The Baltimore Orioles announced Thursday they have agreed to terms on a minor league contract with infielder Ryan Ripken, the son of Cal Ripken, Jr.

University Of Maryland To Release New 'End Racism' PSA During Terps-Gophers GameWhen the Terrapins take on the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Friday night, fans watching the game will see the University of Maryland's new public service announcement dedicated to ending racism.

NFL Week 8 AFC East Picks: Bills 'Should Take Care Of Their Business At Home' Against Patriots, Says CBS Boston's Levan ReidCBS Boston sports reporter breaks down AFC East matchups, with the Patriots as underdogs against the Bills, and the Dolphins beginning the Tua Tagovailoa era.

NFL On CBS' Ian Eagle On Ravens-Steelers: 'Bye Week Came At Perfect Time For Baltimore'With a rivalry matchup against the Steelers on deck this week, the CBS play by play man says the bye week came at a good time to allow the Ravens to tinker with what's not working.