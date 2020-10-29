Comments
ELDERSBURG, MD. (WJZ) — A Carroll County man is facing up to 15 years in prison after being convicted of robbery and assault.
Police said Joshua Johnson held up the 7-Eleven on Liberty Road in Eldersburg back in October 2017.
They added Johnson had used Google to search “What is the best way to rob a store” just prior to the robbery.
Officers said they found a jacket worn by Johnson in a dumpster across the street from the 7-Eleven. A K9 was able to get his scent and track him to a nearby house where he was arrested.