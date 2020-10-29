MARYLAND WEATHERFlood Watch Issued As Remnants From Zeta Move Through Maryland
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, jobless, Local TV, Maryland, Talkers, Unemployment, unemployment insurance

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — More than 19,000 Marylanders applied for unemployment last week.

According to new numbers released by the state’s Department of Labor, 19,946 people filed for unemployment insurance for the week ending on Oct. 24, 2020.

That’s down from the previous week, when 23,203 Marylanders made claims.

MARYLAND DEPARTMENT OF LABOR DIVISION OF UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE
TOTAL CLAIMS FILED BY COUNTY
Week Ending – October 24, 2020
Claim Filed By:  Regular UI PUA (New) PUA (Reclassified)* PEUC Claims** EB Claims
Allegany 98 37 0 46 6
Anne Arundel 403 137 9 521 34
Baltimore City 976 305 9 716 70
Baltimore County 1,303 475 18 1,058 85
Calvert 104 29 0 56 7
Caroline 60 17 0 18 2
Carroll 123 29 2 107 6
Cecil 85 33 1 69 4
Charles 146 43 2 140 7
Dorchester 62 12 0 24 2
Frederick 178 70 4 244 9
Garrett 35 8 3 14 1
Harford 210 48 4 214 18
Howard 207 58 3 363 17
Kent 41 13 0 12 1
Montgomery 868 376 3 985 53
Non – Maryland 1,948 538 4 536 42
Prince George’s 1,900 697 10 924 68
Queen Anne’s 20 4 1 30 1
Somerset 33 7 1 16 4
St. Mary’s 52 9 2 43 5
Talbot 63 7 0 21 1
Unknown 408 3 0 73 6
Washington 216 51 4 103 9
Wicomico 189 69 3 91 13
Worcester 163 22 2 51 12
Totals by Type: 9,891 3,097 85 6,475 483
Total Regular UI Claims: 9,891
Total New PUA, PEUC and EB Claims: 10,055
Total New UI Claims: 19,946

 

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply