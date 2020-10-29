Comments
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — More than 19,000 Marylanders applied for unemployment last week.
According to new numbers released by the state’s Department of Labor, 19,946 people filed for unemployment insurance for the week ending on Oct. 24, 2020.
That’s down from the previous week, when 23,203 Marylanders made claims.
|MARYLAND DEPARTMENT OF LABOR DIVISION OF UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE
TOTAL CLAIMS FILED BY COUNTY
Week Ending – October 24, 2020
|Claim Filed By:
|Regular UI
|PUA (New)
|PUA (Reclassified)*
|PEUC Claims**
|EB Claims
|Allegany
|98
|37
|0
|46
|6
|Anne Arundel
|403
|137
|9
|521
|34
|Baltimore City
|976
|305
|9
|716
|70
|Baltimore County
|1,303
|475
|18
|1,058
|85
|Calvert
|104
|29
|0
|56
|7
|Caroline
|60
|17
|0
|18
|2
|Carroll
|123
|29
|2
|107
|6
|Cecil
|85
|33
|1
|69
|4
|Charles
|146
|43
|2
|140
|7
|Dorchester
|62
|12
|0
|24
|2
|Frederick
|178
|70
|4
|244
|9
|Garrett
|35
|8
|3
|14
|1
|Harford
|210
|48
|4
|214
|18
|Howard
|207
|58
|3
|363
|17
|Kent
|41
|13
|0
|12
|1
|Montgomery
|868
|376
|3
|985
|53
|Non – Maryland
|1,948
|538
|4
|536
|42
|Prince George’s
|1,900
|697
|10
|924
|68
|Queen Anne’s
|20
|4
|1
|30
|1
|Somerset
|33
|7
|1
|16
|4
|St. Mary’s
|52
|9
|2
|43
|5
|Talbot
|63
|7
|0
|21
|1
|Unknown
|408
|3
|0
|73
|6
|Washington
|216
|51
|4
|103
|9
|Wicomico
|189
|69
|3
|91
|13
|Worcester
|163
|22
|2
|51
|12
|Totals by Type:
|9,891
|3,097
|85
|6,475
|483
|Total Regular UI Claims:
|9,891
|Total New PUA, PEUC and EB Claims:
|10,055
|Total New UI Claims:
|19,946