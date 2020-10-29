Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A beloved stuffed animal is back home with his owner tonight after quite the adventure, and it’s all thanks to a little help from a stranger.
Last week, the Payne family was visiting the Maryland Zoo when their 4-year-old noticed the stuffed animal sitting alone on a wall in the parking lot.
That little girl couldn’t just leave him there, so that’s when mom stepped in.
She posted two photos of the bunny to the zoo’s Facebook page. That post was shared more than 1,200 times.
Great news, the stuffed animals’ owner was found!
“Buppy” as he known was returned to the 18-month-old girl who lost him.