GRANTSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — The body of a missing West Virginia man was found in a wooded area in Garrett County Friday morning, according to Maryland State Police.
The man is identified as Hassan Aino, 22, of Morgantown, West Virginia. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
His body will be transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy to confirm the cause and manner of death.
Maryland State Police at the McHenry Barrack received a call from a man who was hunting in a wooded area of Lower New Germany Road near I-68. The hunter reported he had found a body lying in the woods about half a mile from the nearest road.
The body was located in a heavily wooded area near a swamp. It was estimated to be about half a mile from where Aino’s car had been found on October 22.
The investigation is still ongoing.