LINEBORO, Md. (WJZ) — A 28-year-old man was injured after a reported explosion in Lineboro Friday night, according to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office.
The reported explosion happened at View Ridge Court near Valley Vista Court, the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office said.
Officials are on the scene investigating what happened.
At this time, the incident is under investigation and there is no further information available, the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office said.
