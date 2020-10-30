CORONAVIRUS IN MDMore Than 900 New Cases For Second Consecutive Day; Positivity Rate Climbs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — A Frederick man and owner of a martial arts studio has been indicted on nine counts of sexual abuse of a minor, the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office said Friday.

A grand jury indicted Charles Calvin Stover on October 23. The charges span a time period of more than 20 years, the sheriff’s office said.

Online court records list offense dates ranging from January 1997 to September 1998.

Charles Calvin Stover. Credit: Frederick County Sheriff’s Office

Stover owned and ran the In Ji Yong martial arts studio in Frederick and Thurmont from the late 1990s to the early 2000s.

Stover appeared in court on Wednesday and was released on his own recognizance, online court records show.

Officials are asking anyone who may have information in the case to call the sheriff’s office at 301-600-1022.

