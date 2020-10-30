BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s Purple Friday, and the Ravens are already working hard. This time, it’s off the field giving back to first responders.
The Ravens Caravan stopped at five locations, all giving back to first responders and healthcare workers.
After a stop at the Baltimore Police Northwest District, there was a huge celebration at MedStar Union Memorial Hospital.
“We just want to focus on these first responders who not only take care of us every day, but the past couple months have been really tough on them as well, so we just want to celebrate them,” Katie Bollinger, of the Baltimore Ravens, said.
The Ravens Caravan also stopped at the Baltimore Police Northeast District, where the men and women in blue got some hot coffee, posters and pictures with Poe.
The Ravens take on the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday at 1 p.m. You can catch all the action right here on WJZ.