BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Carroll County man pleaded guilty Thursday to federal charges of production and receipt of child pornography.
Shon Brian Beck, 56, of Eldersburg, is expected to be sentenced to 15 years in federal prison, according to officials.
According to his guilty plea, in September 2001, Beck and his family traveled to Bethany Beach, Delaware, where they shared a condominium with two other families, including the victim’s family.
Jane Doe, the victim, was 6-years-old at the time. Beck admitted that he sneaked into the victim’s room and used a digital camera to produce 11 sexually explicit images of the victim.
As detailed in the plea agreement, in 2018, another victim reported that Beck had sexually abused her. The investigation led to the execution of a search warrant at Beck’s residence on March 22, 2019. Law enforcement seized Beck’s computer equipment and digital cameras. Beck’s digital devices were forensically examined. Investigators found the 11 sexually explicit images of Jane Doe, as well as more than 450 images and videos documenting the sexual abuse of minor victims, including prepubescent minors, many of which Beck had downloaded from the Internet.
Beck and the government have agreed that, if the Court accepts the plea agreement, Beck will be sentenced to 15 years in federal prison.
His sentencing is scheduled for January 28.