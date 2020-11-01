CORONAVIRUS IN MD864 New Cases Reported, Positivity Rate Increases Slightly
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:00 PMNFL Football
    4:00 PMPurple Post-Game Show
    5:00 PMPurple Connection
    6:00 PMCBS Weekend News
    6:30 PMWJZ Sunday News @ 6:30PM
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore County police, Baltimore News, Local TV, Maryland News, Missing person, Talkers

CATONSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Baltimore County are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 15-year-old boy.

Donovan Christopher Ghee, Jr. was last seen around 6:30 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Wesley Avenue in Catonsville.

Ghee was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt with tie-dye colors and black pants. He was also carrying a red bookbag.

Police say Ghee is suffering from emotional distress and may be headed to Glen Burnie.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police immediately.

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply