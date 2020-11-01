CATONSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Baltimore County are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 15-year-old boy.
Donovan Christopher Ghee, Jr. was last seen around 6:30 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Wesley Avenue in Catonsville.
Ghee was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt with tie-dye colors and black pants. He was also carrying a red bookbag.
#MISSING: Donovan Christopher Ghee Jr (15), 5'0, 130 lbs. Missing from the 100 blk of Wesley Avenue, 21228. LS 11/1/20 at 6:30 am wearing a gray sweatshirt w/tie dye colors, blk pants & red bookbag. Suffering emotional distress. May be headed to Glen Burnie. If seen call 911. ^RR pic.twitter.com/duuVwLQV7O
— Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) November 1, 2020
Police say Ghee is suffering from emotional distress and may be headed to Glen Burnie.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police immediately.