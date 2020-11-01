JARRETTSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — The Harford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of an elderly couple inside their Jarrettsville home on Halloween morning.
Deputies were called to a home in the 3600 block of Duxbury Court around 9:58 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 31 after a family member found the 76-year-old woman and a 75-year-old man dead inside their home.
The man and woman were found in separate bedrooms suffering from what appears to be a gunshot wound.
Their bodies are being taken to Maryland Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine cause and manner of death.
This investigation remains active and ongoing. The identities of the deceased and any further details will not be released at this time. The motive and time of death is still undetermined. Detectives believe this to be an isolated incident, with no greater threat to the community. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Detective Berg at 443-409-3302.