BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Ravens right guard Tyre Phillips may not return to the game versus the Steelers Sunday.
The team says Phillips injured his ankle and is now questionable for return.
But Phillips wasn’t the only Ravens player to get injured during Sunday’s game.
Just before the end of the first quarter, tackle Ronnie Stanley took a hit that left him in pain on the field. He was carted off with an air cast. Stanley just signed a 5-year contract extension.
Running back Mark Ingram is also on the bench during the Steelers game after he was injured during the Eagles game.