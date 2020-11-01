CORONAVIRUS IN MD864 New Cases Reported, Positivity Rate Increases Slightly
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Ravens right guard Tyre Phillips may not return to the game versus the Steelers Sunday.

The team says Phillips injured his ankle and is now questionable for return.

PHILADELPHIA, PA – OCTOBER 18: Baltimore Ravens offensive guard Tyre Phillips (74) looks on during the game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Philadelphia Eagles on October 18, 2020 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. (Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Unbeaten Steelers, Surging Ravens Renew High-Stakes Rivalry

But Phillips wasn’t the only Ravens player to get injured during Sunday’s game.

Just before the end of the first quarter, tackle Ronnie Stanley took a hit that left him in pain on the field. He was carted off with an air cast. Stanley just signed a 5-year contract extension.

Running back Mark Ingram is also on the bench during the Steelers game after he was injured during the Eagles game.

