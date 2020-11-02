EDGEWOOD, Md. (WJZ) — A 15-year-old Joppa boy is recovering after what the Harford County Sheriff’s Office called an accidental shooting.
Deputies were called to the 800 block of West Spring Meadow Court around 12:38 a.m. for a reported shooting. There they found the teenage boy suffering from a single gunshot wound to the chest.
He was taken to Johns Hopkins for treatment.
Deputies learned the teen was at the home of a friend, a 14-year-old, in Edgewood when they found the gun in a closet.
While the 14-year-old was handling the gun, it accidentally fired injuring the 15-year-old. The teens were home alone at the time of the incident.
Police believe the 15-year-old sustained non-life threatening injuries.
The 14-year-old was charged as a juvenile with reckless endangerment and was released to a guardian.
