BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As three challengers face off for Baltimore City’s mayoral race, candidates were using the weekend to reach voters.

City Council President and Baltimore native Brandon Scott is the Democratic candidate for mayor and said he wants a new way forward for Charm City. His campaign is focused on schools, jobs and investment in Black and brown neighborhoods.

“I’m asking the voters to believe in someone who believes in Baltimore, not someone who left Baltimore, Scott said. “Not someone who hasn’t been here, people who have been in the fight so that Baltimore can be its best self.”

Independent candidate and entrepreneur Bob Wallace said Baltimore needs a new face and voice because people who have been in office have let the city down. He’s campaigning on heavy economic development and restoring 17,000 vacant properties, creating jobs.

“About 2/3 of the city have just not had the economic opportunity they need and so if we fix the economic opportunity via my Nehemiah Plan, I believe that will address the crime and the violence and the hopelessness that we see in our city,” Wallace said.

Shannon Wright is the Republican candidate and wants to be Mayor so she can clean up the city. Her campaign is focused on serious investment and reorganization of the public school system, safer streets and job creation.

“Leadership that comes out of this election, and in my administration will need to focus on the people of this city and prioritize residents first, last, and always,” Wright said. “We need to take the pieces already in the box and put them together in order. We will do these things together, we will have a voice at the table and a seat at city hall.”

Mayor Jack Young was voted out in the primary and lost the Democratic nomination for Brandon Scott.