BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two men have been charged in the shooting of a Baltimore security guard who was guarding a ballot drop-off box last month, city police said.
A warrant task force arrested Christopher Winchester, 24, and Jamal Simmons, 27, in different locations in the city last Monday, police said. Both were taken to Central Booking on a number of charges, including attempted first-degree murder.
The shooting happened just before 5 a.m. in the 2200 block of Pinewood Avenue. When officers got to the scene, they reportedly found the 24-year-old unarmed security guard suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
The city lists a ballot drop box at Achievement Academy in that block.
Last month, police said the security guard was in his car at the time of the shooting. Officials believe the incident was an attempted robbery and that the ballot drop box was not the suspects’ target.
The box was not tampered with, the city’s elections director said at the time.