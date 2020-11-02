Comments
GLEN BURNIE, MD. (WJZ) — MDOT MVA is closing all its branch offices and Vehicle Emission Inspection Program stations on Tuesday for Election Day.
They’ll reopen November 4 by appointment only.
MDOT MVA self-service VEIP kiosks, online services, and 24-hour kiosks will be available through the holiday.
MDOT MVA also reminds Marylanders that driver’s and business licenses, identification cards, permits and registrations, that expired after March 12, 2020, or are eligible for renewal during the COVID-19 state of emergency, are extended until further notice.
For more information about MDOT MVA’s response to COVID-19 and additional resources, visit their website MVA.Maryland.gov.