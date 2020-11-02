ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Novavax, the clinical stage vaccine company developing a COVID-19 vaccine in Maryland, is set to add more jobs and a new facility, Gov. Hogan announced Monday.

The expansion will add at least 400 new jobs and will add another research and development and office facility in Gaithersburg.

“Novavax has been on the forefront in the fight against COVID-19, and we are proud to support this expansion and the new jobs that it will bring,” said Governor Larry Hogan. “The work that Novavax is doing, right here in Maryland, will impact millions around the world as we continue on the road to recovery from this global pandemic.”

To help with project costs, the Maryland Department of Commerce has approved a $2 million conditional loan contingent on job creation and capital investment, the state said Monday.

They have also approved a $200,000 Partnership for Workforce Quality training grant. Montgomery County has approved a $500,000 grant, also contingent on job creation and capital investment, and the City of Gaithersburg is set to approve a grant of up to $50,000.

Gaithersburg is also expediting the planning approval process to accommodate Novavax’ timeline, the state said.

“Montgomery County has been home to Novavax since 1993 and we are honored that this outstanding company will continue to grow in our community. Novavax’s decision to expand its operations in Montgomery County shows how important we are as a life science hub and why companies are looking to expand their operations here,” said Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich. “With assets like NIH and FDA along with our proximity to Washington, D.C., we have a lot to offer and companies like Novavax see the value of locating their businesses here in Montgomery County.”

