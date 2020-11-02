Election ConnectionHere's Everything You Need To Know About Election Day In Maryland
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Calling all wine lovers who are looking for a chance to give back: a new Baltimore-based company wants to help fuel your wine habit while helping teachers at the same time.

Tipsy Teacher is an online wine store started by a teacher and where 15% of all sales go directly into the pockets of under-funded teachers.

The wines come from Urban Winery in Silver Spring.

Customers can get packages of three, six or 12 bottles with cheeky names like “Early Dismissal” and “After School Snack.”

To learn more, click here.

