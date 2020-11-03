BALTIMORE (WJZ) — If you voted, chances are you have an “I voted sticker.”

They’re handed out to people across the country as a way to show you cast your ballot. It’s an earned Election Day accessory.

“I absolutely will be taking a picture with it, sending it to all my friends to make sure they vote today, too,” one voter told WJZ.

“By me having this, it lets me know that I did my part, and tried to make things better for our future,” another voter said.

This year’s Maryland stickers feature one of three designs by Maryland student artists.

They can also score you a few deals.

C&R Pub in Towson will give you six free wings if you’re wearing your sticker.

The Charmery is looking to make voting extra sweet by teaming up with several organizations to provide free ice cream to all those who cast their ballot.

“We want to see this community thrive, we want to see Baltimore thrive, we want to see the United States thrive. All we can do is vote,” David Alima, of The Charmery, said.

At Nacho Mama’s and Mama’s On the Half Shell, an I voted sticker will earn you half off 32-ounce margaritas or crushes.

It’s a little reward after a long election season.