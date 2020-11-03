ALLEGANY COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Deputy State Fire Marshals arrested a Rawlings man who they say intentionally set a vacant home beside his residence on fire.

Neighbors called 911 at around 11:15 a.m. on October 31 after discovering a vacant mobile home on fire in the 15800 block of Blooming Fields Drive SW, located within the Blooming Fields Mobile Home Park.

Firefighters from Rawlings, Cresaptown and other nearby fire departments arrived on the scene and discovered the rear of the approximate 20′ x 80′ mobile home on fire.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire within 10 minutes; however, the home sustained extensive damage, and it is considered a complete loss.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal was requested to conduct an origin and cause investigation, and a team of Deputy State Fire Marshals determined the fire was intentionally set.

Investigators were assisted by witnesses who reported observing Derik Gene Sanders, 33, fleeing from the inside of the home moments after observing the fire.

Sanders, who lived next door to the involved residence, was taken into custody without incident.

Sanders was charged with second-degree arson, home invasion, first-degree malicious burning, and malicious destruction of property over $1,000.

Sanders is currently being held without bond at Allegany County Detention Center. If convicted, Sanders faces over 50-years imprisonment and nearly $40,000 in fines.