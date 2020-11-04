Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police said Tuesday they have arrested a 19-year-old on handgun violations who is on the Southwest District’s top-10 Violent Offender’s list.
According to police, the suspect was arrested in the 1100 block of Poplar Grove Street with a loaded handgun and drugs.
Two men were also arrested in northwest Baltimore on handgun violations, police said.
The suspects were stopped in the 5000 block of Walther Avenue. Officers found two men armed with loaded handguns.
All of the suspects were transported to Central Booking and charged with handgun violations.