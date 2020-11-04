Comments
JOPPA, MD. (WJZ) — Both lanes on I-95 northbound in Harford County were shut down Wednesday evening after a crash involving a UPS truck.
The crash happened just before 5 p.m. past Exit 77/MD 24. Those two lanes have since reopened, but the left shoulder of the lane is still closed.
UPDATE HarfCo: 2 right lanes reopened NB I-95 past Exit 77/MD 24. Left lane remains blocked for crash. #MDTraffic #baltraffic
— MDTA (@TheMDTA) November 4, 2020
HarfCo: All lanes blocked NB I-95 past Exit 77/MD 24 for crash. #MDTraffic #baltraffic pic.twitter.com/WCwWh1llF0
— MDTA (@TheMDTA) November 4, 2020
One person was medevac’d from the scene.
Two vehicles were involved. All southbound lanes are open.
This story is developing.