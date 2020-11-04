Election ConnectionLive Election Results
By CBS Baltimore Staff
JOPPA, MD. (WJZ) — Both lanes on I-95 northbound in Harford County were shut down Wednesday evening after a crash involving a UPS truck.

The crash happened just before 5 p.m. past Exit 77/MD 24. Those two lanes have since reopened, but the left shoulder of the lane is still closed.

One person was medevac’d from the scene.

Two vehicles were involved. All southbound lanes are open.

This story is developing. 

