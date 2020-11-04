MILFORD MILLS, Md. (WJZ) — Police have arrested the driver involved in a crash that left one woman dead Tuesday morning in Baltimore County.
Officers responded to the scene at 7:21 a.m. at the intersection of Courtleigh Drive and Liberty Road.
A box truck drove through a red light and struck the driver side of a 2011 BMW who was driving north on Courtleigh Drive on a green light.
The BMW driver, Anita Marie Leach, 57, was taken to Northwest Hospital where she was pronounced dead. A passenger in the car was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the box truck was arrested at the scene. 28-year-old Ruben Eleazar Penado-Carranza is being held without bond at the Baltimore County Detention Center pending a bail review hearing.
He is charged with felony and misdemeanor negligent vehicular manslaughter. Police did not release his picture.