By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore County, crash, Fatal crash, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Talkers

MILFORD MILLS, Md. (WJZ) — Police have arrested the driver involved in a crash that left one woman dead Tuesday morning in Baltimore County.

Officers responded to the scene at 7:21 a.m. at the intersection of Courtleigh Drive and Liberty Road.

A box truck drove through a red light and struck the driver side of a 2011 BMW who was driving north on Courtleigh Drive on a green light.

The BMW driver, Anita Marie Leach, 57, was taken to Northwest Hospital where she was pronounced dead. A passenger in the car was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the box truck was arrested at the scene. 28-year-old Ruben Eleazar Penado-Carranza is being held without bond at the Baltimore County Detention Center pending a bail review hearing.

He is charged with felony and misdemeanor negligent vehicular manslaughter. Police did not release his picture.

