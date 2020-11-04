COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Howard County are offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information in a hit-and-run crash that critically injured a 17-year-old girl on November 1.

Police say around 1:30 a.m. a Honda Civic stopped in the travel portion of northbound Phelps Luck Drive at route 108, and for unknown reasons, the driver and one of the three passengers exited the vehicle and attempted to run across the street to the Royal Farms store before turning back toward their vehicle.

“For some reason, they both got out of the car and ran across 108 toward a convenience store,” said Sherry Llewellyn, Howard County Police.

Howard County Police Searching For Vehicle Involved In Hit-and-Run Of 17-Year-Old Nursen Esabel Akinci

While attempting to turn back 17-year-old Nursen Esabel Akinci of Columbia was struck by an unknown vehicle traveling eastbound on Route 108.

“She was surrounded and was getting attended to in the street,” said Roland King, from Columbia.

Roland King lives nearby and is hopeful that someone will be held accountable for hitting the teen.

“What’s truly sad about this whole experience from my opinion is the fact that that person chose themselves over others in that situation,” King said.

She was transported to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center where she remains in critical condition.

The other pedestrian was not injured.

Police say they’re looking for a dark-colored sedan, small SUV or crossover vehicle with front-end damage, including to the driver’s side headlight. They said security cameras near the scene of the accident didn’t capture a good image of the car that struck Akinci.

“It’s really important to us that we identify the person who was involved in this incident,” Llewellyn said.

Anyone with information about this pedestrian hit and run is asked to call Howard County Police at 410-313-STOP or email them at HCPDcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov.

Editor’s note: This story was originally reported on November 3, and updated with more information on November 4.