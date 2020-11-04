BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man was killed in an overnight shooting and another man was injured in a shooting Wednesday morning, Baltimore police said.
The overnight shooting happened just before midnight in the 300 block of South Bentalou Street. When officers got to the scene, they found the man with multiple gunshot wounds.
He was taken to an area hospital where he died, police said.
The morning shooting happened around 7:09 a.m. Officers were called to the area of Gusryan and Boston streets for a report of a shooting. When they got to the scene, they found the man with multiple gunshot wounds.
Police later determined the shooting happened in the 1300 block of Elrino Street. After being shot, the man ran to the intersection where he was found, police said.
The man was taken to a hospital for treatment.
Anyone with information about either shooting should contact police or Metro Crime Stoppers.