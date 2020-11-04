Election ConnectionLive Election Results
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMMaury
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Local TV, Shooting, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man was killed in an overnight shooting and another man was injured in a shooting Wednesday morning, Baltimore police said.

The overnight shooting happened just before midnight in the 300 block of South Bentalou Street. When officers got to the scene, they found the man with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to an area hospital where he died, police said.

The morning shooting happened around 7:09 a.m. Officers were called to the area of Gusryan and Boston streets for a report of a shooting. When they got to the scene, they found the man with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police later determined the shooting happened in the 1300 block of Elrino Street. After being shot, the man ran to the intersection where he was found, police said.

The man was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information about either shooting should contact police or Metro Crime Stoppers.

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply