HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal has arrested and charged a Hagerstown man who they say manufactured multiple explosive devices.

Stephen Russell Smith, 40, is charged with four counts of manufacturing and possession of a destructive device, and four counts of possession of explosive material with intent to create a destructive device.

The Hagerstown Fire Marshal’s Office responded Monday to the 200 block of Hager Street around 10 a.m. after a woman occupant discovered suspicious items, including several hand grenades, within the home.

When officials arrived, it was determined the devices could potentially be live, and the Office of the State Fire Marshal Bomb Squad was requested to the scene.

Bomb Technicians arrived and performed diagnostics on the devices and determined it was necessary to perform render-safe procedures on the devices at the scene.

Once the devices were rendered safe, a search and seizure warrant was obtained, and investigators worked throughout the day, and multiple other pieces of evidence were collected for further evaluation.

Investigators located nearly 1,000 rounds of ammunition and twenty-pounds of white ammonium nitrate “prills,” among other very dangerous components.

The box and “prills” are consistent with Tannerite, an explosive material used for making exploding targets, which is illegal to sell, purchase, possess or use in Maryland without a license.

Smith was incarcerated at the Washington County Detention Center the day prior on an unrelated charge.

No injuries occurred during this investigation. Smith is currently being held without bond at Washington County Detention.