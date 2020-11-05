Election ConnectionLive Election Results
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — More than 18,000 Marylanders filed for unemployment last week, according to new numbers released Thursday from the state’s Department of Labor.

According to the state, a total of 18,383 unemployment claims were filed the week ending on Halloween. That’s slightly down from the previous week when 19,946 people filed claims.

More than 8,000 of the claims were new, according to the state.

The number of Americans applying for initial unemployment benefits last week ticked down to 751,000, the Labor Department said Thursday, a slight decline from 758,000 applications the previous week.

Another 363,000 people applied for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, a special government relief program for self-employed workers and others who don’t qualify for regular federal or state unemployment aid, CBS News reported.

Here’s a breakdown of the claims:

MARYLAND DEPARTMENT OF LABOR DIVISION OF UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE
TOTAL CLAIMS FILED BY COUNTY
Week Ending – October 31, 2020
Claim Filed By:  Regular UI PUA (New) PUA (Reclassified)* PEUC Claims** EB Claims
Allegany 102 29 0 43 3
Anne Arundel 545 99 13 399 32
Baltimore City 957 286 28 574 67
Baltimore County 1,297 396 31 808 60
Calvert 71 14 1 51 8
Caroline 42 16 1 16 3
Carroll 127 30 2 95 4
Cecil 89 34 0 45 4
Charles 178 53 4 112 13
Dorchester 65 16 0 7 2
Frederick 208 44 2 181 13
Garrett 13 7 1 16 3
Harford 210 57 3 163 17
Howard 181 45 2 235 13
Kent 29 5 0 10 0
Montgomery 813 333 30 755 42
Non – Maryland 2,254 590 11 413 47
Prince George’s 1,724 726 26 681 52
Queen Anne’s 28 8 0 31 6
Somerset 35 6 2 11 5
St. Mary’s 49 15 2 37 1
Talbot 30 6 1 11 1
Unknown 498 3 0 56 1
Washington 187 49 2 88 5
Wicomico 186 41 4 74 6
Worcester 163 15 4 50 9
Totals by Type: 10,081 2,923 170 4,962 417
Total Regular UI Claims: 10,081
Total New PUA, PEUC and EB Claims: 8,302
Total New UI Claims: 18,383

 

