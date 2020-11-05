ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — More than 18,000 Marylanders filed for unemployment last week, according to new numbers released Thursday from the state’s Department of Labor.
According to the state, a total of 18,383 unemployment claims were filed the week ending on Halloween. That’s slightly down from the previous week when 19,946 people filed claims.
More than 8,000 of the claims were new, according to the state.
The number of Americans applying for initial unemployment benefits last week ticked down to 751,000, the Labor Department said Thursday, a slight decline from 758,000 applications the previous week.
Another 363,000 people applied for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, a special government relief program for self-employed workers and others who don’t qualify for regular federal or state unemployment aid, CBS News reported.
Here’s a breakdown of the claims:
|MARYLAND DEPARTMENT OF LABOR DIVISION OF UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE
TOTAL CLAIMS FILED BY COUNTY
Week Ending – October 31, 2020
|Claim Filed By:
|Regular UI
|PUA (New)
|PUA (Reclassified)*
|PEUC Claims**
|EB Claims
|Allegany
|102
|29
|0
|43
|3
|Anne Arundel
|545
|99
|13
|399
|32
|Baltimore City
|957
|286
|28
|574
|67
|Baltimore County
|1,297
|396
|31
|808
|60
|Calvert
|71
|14
|1
|51
|8
|Caroline
|42
|16
|1
|16
|3
|Carroll
|127
|30
|2
|95
|4
|Cecil
|89
|34
|0
|45
|4
|Charles
|178
|53
|4
|112
|13
|Dorchester
|65
|16
|0
|7
|2
|Frederick
|208
|44
|2
|181
|13
|Garrett
|13
|7
|1
|16
|3
|Harford
|210
|57
|3
|163
|17
|Howard
|181
|45
|2
|235
|13
|Kent
|29
|5
|0
|10
|0
|Montgomery
|813
|333
|30
|755
|42
|Non – Maryland
|2,254
|590
|11
|413
|47
|Prince George’s
|1,724
|726
|26
|681
|52
|Queen Anne’s
|28
|8
|0
|31
|6
|Somerset
|35
|6
|2
|11
|5
|St. Mary’s
|49
|15
|2
|37
|1
|Talbot
|30
|6
|1
|11
|1
|Unknown
|498
|3
|0
|56
|1
|Washington
|187
|49
|2
|88
|5
|Wicomico
|186
|41
|4
|74
|6
|Worcester
|163
|15
|4
|50
|9
|Totals by Type:
|10,081
|2,923
|170
|4,962
|417
|Total Regular UI Claims:
|10,081
|Total New PUA, PEUC and EB Claims:
|8,302
|Total New UI Claims:
|18,383