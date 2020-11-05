Comments
WHITE MARSH, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who they say is connected to an Exxon gas station burglary in White Marsh.
Police say it happened July 26.
Surveillance video was recovered that shows the suspect gaining entry through the front door of the Exxon while the store was closed.
After unsuccessfully trying to gain entry into the cashier’s office, the suspect finally gave up and took face masks hanging on a display rack before leaving the location, police say.
Detectives from the Baltimore County Police Burglary Unit are now asking the public for help identifying this suspect. If you recognize this suspect or have information about this crime, contact detectives at 410-307-2020.