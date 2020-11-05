BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Hi everyone!
Sometime doing the weather is the hardest job on the planet, no make that in the whole solar system. I know, boo-hoo me, but it is true.
When we, very occasionally, have a great run of weather like we are having now there really is not much more to say than, sunny and in the 70s. Enjoy!
Now we do not get paid by the word, but they do like us to speak in sentences rather than long phrases. So what to talk about.
We’ve already covered what was, and might be again Hurricane ETA. I’ve given you the weekend forecast and told you to no let this one slip by.
So after burning a lot of brain cells I am still sitting here wondering, ‘How do they do this in Honolulu?” What does Hawaii’s Marty Bass blog about? I don’t know, but what I do know is what I don’t know.
I am close to wishing for some snow so we will have material for a discussion. When I am whinning about that in a month or two remind me of this blog-LOL!!! Actually more like…ROTFLOL!