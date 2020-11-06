Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Gas prices have hit a new milestone that is sure to save you money.
Prices at the pump are at their lowest levels since 2004, according to AAA Mid-Atlantic.
The national average for a gallon of regular gas is $2.11.
According to AAA Mid-Atlantic, gas demand is down, and you can expect prices to keep dropping.
Here in Maryland, consumers are paying a little more than the national average, at about $2.22 for a gallon of regular.
That’s down three cents from last month, and down 28 cents compared to this time last year.